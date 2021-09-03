Some 20 million new coronavirus cases reported in August globally — TASS calculations

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. About 20 million people across the world contracted the novel coronavirus infection in August, which was 25% higher than in July (15.4 million) and is the second-highest monthly tally after April (22 million), according to TASS calculations released on Friday.

In August, morbidity rates increased dramatically in North America and in a number of Asian countries, while the incidence rate is quite high in some European nations. The situation is worsening both in those countries that maintained long quarantine restrictions and in those countries that chose not to impose strict measures.

Mortality, which went down by nearly a third in mid-summer, demonstrated upward tendencies in August, with around 300,000 fatalities reported.