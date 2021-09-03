Kazakh leader puzzled Sputnik V still not internationally certified

NUR-SULTAN, September 3. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to be effective and is confused that the jab still hasn’t secured international certification.

"Since I got vaccinated with Sputnik V, I personally believe it to be rather effective. It is surprising to me that it still has not been internationally certified," he said on Friday when speaking to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session via videoconference on Friday.

According to him, the World Health Organization (WHO) has certain procedures that the shot seemingly needs to go through still. "Sputnik V has been de facto approved all around the world. More than 60 countries are already using this vaccine. The jab hasn’t sustained any damage from the reputation point of view," Tokayev added.

He also recalled that Kazakhstan had been producing Sputnik V for more than six months now. "There were no preconditions [from the Russian side to organize the production. The agreement was reached to produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine <…>. I believe that this is an important agreement," he said.