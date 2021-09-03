Ecology is key priority in developing Big Northern Sea Route — Rosatom

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian and foreign participants in the project to develop the Big Northern Sea Route will treat as priority protection of the environment in organization and upgrade of ports and other major infrastructures, Rosatom’s Director General Alexei Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday.

"One of our main values is to keep in all aspects the fragile Arctic nature," he said. "This refers to the ice movement, to energy systems, to any locations, which we organize or upgrade, on the Big Northern Sea Route."

"The ecology is a key factor, and I promise there will be no compromises in any decisions here," he said.

The Big Northern Sea Route is a project to expand the traditional Northern Sea Route to the borders with Norway in the west and to Vladivostok in the east. The project features the state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom, Novatek, and other Russian leading companies, as well as foreign counterparts from China, Japan, Finland and other states. The project participants at the Eastern Economic Forum discussed how to develop the Big Northern Sea Route.

