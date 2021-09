VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The pool of self-employed individuals in Russia will surge twofold by 2024 to 5-6 mln, Labor and Social Security Minister Anton Kotyakov said at a session during the Eastern Economic Forum,

"We have reached for the time being the number of 3 mln people working as self-employed," the Minister said. "We all agree in the estimate that the number of self-employed citizens in Russia will be 5-6 mln by 2024," he added.