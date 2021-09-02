Russia’s COVID-19 situation can be called manageable, health official says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The current coronavirus situation in Russia is manageable thanks, in particular, to the availability of vaccines, Russia’s First Deputy Health Minister Viktor Fisenko said on Thursday at a session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Yes, today we have vaccines developed in Russia, by Russian scientists that have passed all approval procedures and that are being widely used. Today, we do not have a single region that has [vaccine] shortages. That’s why we believe that, yes, today this infection is pharmacologically manageable," he said responding to a question on the matter.

Fisenko noted that, in addition to vaccines, Russia had antiviral drugs manufactured by domestic enterprises and ones for pathogenetic treatment. "We have monoclonal antibodies, which have likewise been developed and manufactured by our plants," he concluded.

