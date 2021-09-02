Kremlin sees no progress in returning Russian nationals from US prisons

"No, it has not been achieved," the Russian presidential spokesman said in response to a corresponding question. "This issue was, indeed, raised [at the Russia-US summit] in Geneva but no progress has been made in this sphere so far," Peskov said.

Russian diplomats continue defending the interests of Russian nationals being held in US prisons, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Many of them, as we believe, are being held in these prisons illegally. Many of them are confronted with very tough conditions of their stay in these prisons and many of them do not get the necessary medical assistance and are under psychological pressure. We very much regret in this regard and our diplomats will continue doing their utmost to see to it that these people are freed and will continue protecting their rights even in their current status of prisoners," Peskov said.