New coronavirus outbreak possible in Moscow in late September, physician says

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A new coronavirus outbreak in Moscow may occur at the end of September, chief physician of Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital Denis Protsenko told journalists on Wednesday.

"We understand that today is the first of September, and many people are returning from vacation. There is a feeling that the end of September is a risk zone when an outbreak will occur," he said on the sidelines of the New Knowledge educational marathon in response to a question by TASS.

According to him, this is a manageable risk, although it is not so much managed by doctors but rather by the media and residents themselves. If by that time, as many people as possible get immunized, the risks become minimal, the physician added.

Moscow is leading Russia in terms of coronavirus infections. In all, the city has detected 1,568,767 infections, including 1,229 over the past 24 hours. Some 1,448,644 people have recovered, and 27,492 patients died.