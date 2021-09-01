Putin emphasizes national leaders should be guided by citizenry’s interests

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. A leader of any state, be it large or small, should first of all be guided by the interests of its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his meeting with schoolchildren on the occasion of Knowledge Day.

During the back-to-school gathering, a girl asked the president what qualities a genuine friend should have.

"A true friend? That’s a philosophical question," Putin replied, noting that interaction between nations significantly differs from human friendship. The relations between the leaders of nations are important but should not be defining in politics, the Russian head of state believes.

"The determining factor for any person who heads a small or large country — it does not matter — are the interests of the people who entrusted him to lead the country, and above all, he must be guided by the interests of his people," Putin explained.

He noted that friendship between states is "very pragmatic and always linked to the interests of the country."

"Even personal relations between leaders are important, but they cannot be decisive," the Russian head of state stressed.

"As far as relations between people are concerned, this is yet another matter," he concluded.

The President's meeting with schoolchildren took place as part of the New Knowledge marathon.