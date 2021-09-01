In some Russian regions COVID-19 infections isolated due to vaccination - Health Minister

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The isolated cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in some Russian regions that are leading in terms of the number of those inoculated, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"The vaccination rates are gaining momentum in Russia. In some regions that are ahead in terms of the inoculated residents, we are already talking about the isolated cases of the disease. Currently the coronavirus Delta strain is dominating in the country and our leading Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) vaccine allows to avoid hospitalizing a patient if he still contracted this form of the virus," the health minister said in a conversation with Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The health minister noted that a lot of requests for the Sputnik V vaccine arrive from other countries, the production scale of the shot is growing. "Our vaccine is effective against the Delta strain, this is also indicated by the research conducted in other countries. The scale of manufacturing of the jab is growing, there are quite a few requests from other countries," he stated.

Earlier, the WHO director general reported the conversation with the Russian health minister on his Twitter. According to him, they "had a good call" on the means of fighting the coronavirus infection and equitable access to them. He also thanked the Russian health minister for the support that Russia provides for the initiative on fighting tuberculosis worldwide.