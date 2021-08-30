Virtually no risk of India’s unknown fever infiltrating Russia - sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where deaths from an unknown virus fever were registered, has no ground border with Russia, and there is almost zero risk of this fever coming to Russia, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said Monday.

"Rospotrebnadzor is closely following the situation in India," the sanitary watchdog said. "Uttar Pradesh is a state in north India. It has no shared border with Russia. The current measures of sanitary protection of the Russian Federation make it possible to minimize the import of infectious diseases from India. The risk of spread of the presumed disease across the Russian territory is virtually nonexistent."

The agency noted that India is known for a number of infectious diseases that cause fever and dehydration, usually carried by mosquitos: the dengue fever, the chikugunya fever, the Japanese encephalitis and malaria.

Earlier, media reported 68 deaths caused by an unknown virus fever in the state of Uttar Pradesh, 40 of them children. Indian sanitary authorities blame people’s failure to comply with sanitary and hygiene requirements, as well as mosquitos that multiply in swamped lakes and rivers and spread infection.