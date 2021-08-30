Moscow court sentences migrant who recruited terrorists to 14 years behind bars

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A Moscow court has found guilty a migrant of being a terrorist group supporter and recruiting new members and sentenced him to 14 years in prison, the Moscow prosecutor’s office told TASS in a statement.

"Moscow’s Second Western Military Court has delivered a verdict in the case of a 45-year-old citizen of one of the post-Soviet states. He was convicted for committing crimes qualified under Article 205.5 Part 2 <…> and Article 205.1 Part 1.1 of the Russian Criminal Code," the statement reads.

The convicted man and his accomplice, whose case is heard separately, were radical Islamists and supported terrorist ideas. They met a man in 2018 and were convincing him that terrorism is consonant with Islamic rules, while he personally need to join their organization.

The 45-year-old migrant is sentenced to 14 years behind bars. The verdict is yet to enter into effect.