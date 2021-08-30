Putin says his immunity since vaccination against COVID-19 remains high

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his level of immunity since vaccination against the novel coronavirus remains high.

"All my indicators are stable," Putin said at a meeting on Monday with the governor of the Tver Region Igor Rudenya.

Rudenya noted the region's great demand for the vaccine Sputnik V.

"An opportunity offered itself and I went to be tested. My reading is above 15,000. I can say that our vaccine does demonstrate impressive performance," Rudenya said.

Putin said he had had both doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine in March and April. In the Direct Line question-and-answer program in June he said he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V.