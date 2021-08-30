Coronavirus situation in Moscow among Russia’s best — Moscow mayor

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow is one of the best among Russian regions, Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

"I would say that the [coronavirus] situation in Moscow is currently one of the best among the country’s regions. We observe downwards tendencies in terms of weekly morbidity and hospitalizations. It [morbidity] has decreased to the minimal levels of the previous periods," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

However, he noted that the problem has not gone and the coronavirus is still a threat to people’s lives and health. "So, we must be cautious, first. Second, the autumn and winter period is coming. We will watch how the situation develops and will take necessary measures," he added.

According to the latest data from Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center, as many as 1,424 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow during the past day. A total of 417 people were hospitalized and 312 patients are connected to ventilators. AS many as 1,839 recoveries were reported during the day and the overall number of recoveries reached 1,444,794. Fifty patients with pneumonia and positive COVID-19 tests died during the day.