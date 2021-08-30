Delta strain incidence rate in Russian regions exceeds 95% — expert

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Over 95% of all COVID-19 cases in most Russian regions involve the Delta strain, Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, said on Monday.

"Most of the variants have been superseded by the Delta variant not only in all parts of the world but also in Russia. The incidence rate of the Delta variant in most of the Russian region exceeds 95%," he said, adding that all Russian vaccines are effective against the Delta strain.

According to Maksyutov, the novel coronavirus has a natural origin but first infection cases among humans might have occurred because of violations of safety rules during laboratory studies. "To be earnest, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has a natural origin. It is the 43rd coronavirus type and the seventh one that is infectious for humans. This or that way, all of them were transmitted from bats to humans via intermediate hosts. A proof of that is the fact that a closely related virus, with a genome only one percent different from that of SARS-CoV-2, has recently been discovered. And such viruses can have common ancestors," he explained.