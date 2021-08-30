St. Petersburg reports 549 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 12

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg grew by 549 in the past 24 hours, this is the lowest number since October 12, 2020, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The city confirmed 1,318 daily COVID-19 cases a day earlier. St. Petersburg has reported a total of 575,830 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Another 562 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries rising to 551,394. Thirty-five people died, bringing the number of fatalities to 20,552.

Currently, 3,884 people in St. Petersburg are undergoing treatment.