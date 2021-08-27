Over 44 million Russians receive at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine — deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. More than 44 million Russians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 37 million have received both shots, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday.

"As of today, more than 44 million people have been vaccinated with the first component. More than 37 million have undergone a full cycle of vaccination," she said.

Mass vaccination of the adult population kicked off in Russia on January 18. Today, five coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona and EpivacCorona-N developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, EpivacCorona-N, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.

Russia’s sanitary watchdog said earlier that at least 80% of the population need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity, a goal which Golikova thinks may be reached by November 1, 2021.