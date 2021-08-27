Russian embassy working on new list of people to be evacuated from Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Afghanistan is drawing another list of people to be evacuated from that country. More than 170 people have already registered for the evacuation, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on Friday.

"We are currently working on a new list. More than 170 people have already registered," he said.

On Wednesday, Zhirnov said that more than 360 Afghan nationals who had Russian passports had been evacuated from Kabul by Russian defense ministry’s planes. The Russian defense ministry evacuated more than 500 people, citizens of Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and Ukraine, from Afghanistan by four military transport aircraft at the instruction of President Vladimir Putin.