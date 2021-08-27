COVID hospital in chapel, monkey wets hands, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: COVID hospital in chapel, monkey wets hands, lifeguards in Dagestan
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
A T-72B3M tank performs during the Army 2021 International Military and Technical Forum at Sverdlovsky shooting range, Yekaterinburg, August 26© Donat Sorokin/TASS
People throw powder in Russian national colours during a Holi Festival of Colours as part of celebrations of Day of the Russian National Flag, Sochi, August 22© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
A firefighter battling a wildfire in the Medvedevsky District that is spreading towards the village of Studenka, August 21. On August 20, Head of Republic of Mari El Alexander Yevstifeyev declared a state of emergency in the region due to forest fires© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
A search and rescue operation is held at the site of a mudslide in the Gunib District, August 24. Rescuers have evacuated 15 tourists that were blocked at the Karadakhskaya Tesnina due to a rise in water level in a river. One tourist got swept away in floodwaters© Dagestan Republic Branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry/TASS
A group of people wave to the side of the United States border on the beaches of Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, August 22. As part of the 50th anniversary of the International Friendship Park, a commemoration was held to endorse the bonds of brotherhood between both nations© EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez
A tufted capuchin (Sapajus apella) hanging by the tail trying to cool off with water from a pond during a summer day with high temperatures in the Zoo Aquarium of Madrid, August 23© Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images
Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters in Waverly, August 23. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths, and missing people© AP Photo/John Amis
Healthcare workers treat patients infected with Covid-19 at a chapel converted into a Covid-19 intensive care unit in Quezon city, Metro Manila, August 25. Recording more than 1.8 million cases and more than 32,000 deaths, the Philippines continues to suffer the second-worst outbreak of the pandemic in Southeast Asia© Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
Piers Gilliver of Team Great Britain competes Maxim Shaburov of Team RPC on day 2 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, Japan, August 26© Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
U.S. Air Force aircrew prepare to load qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 21© Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP
Preparations for the opening of the Spasskaya Tower festival on Red Square in Moscow, August 26. In 2021, the theme of the holiday will be "Time, Music and Peace"© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
