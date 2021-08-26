Moscow court sends local court Whelan’s request to transfer him from Mordovia to US jail

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has turned down the request of US national Paul Whelan, who was convicted in Russia on espionage charges, to transfer him to the United States to serve his sentence and forwarded it to a court in Mordovia, where the convict is serving his sentence.

"The Moscow City Court ruled to refuse Whelan’s attorneys in hearing their request for his transfer to the United States and decided that this issue should be considered by the court of the region where the convict is held. In our case, it is the Supreme Court of Mordovia. We had filed the request with the Moscow City Court since it handed down the sentence to Whelan and has all the materials. But they do not want to consider it for some reason," Olga Karlova, a lawyer for the American, told TASS.

Karlova added that the Mordovia court may consider transferring Whelan based on a new request from his defense attorneys.

"We will additionally consult with our client and decide how to act in this situation," she said.

Earlier, attorneys for Whelan filed a request with the Moscow City Court asking to transfer him to the United States to complete his sentence. The lawyers say that the transfer request is based on the Convention of the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, which provides for such a possibility.

"We also point out that Whelan has no previous record and has dependent parents who cannot visit him in Russia because of old age," she said.

Karlova also recalled that Whelan suffers from a number of chronic diseases but "cannot properly describe his symptoms to the prison doctors because of his poor command of Russian." "These circumstances make my client suffer in the Russian colony and his transfer to the United States will be an act of mercy," she added.

On December 28, 2018, Whelan, who holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in a room of the Metropol Hotel in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission.

The FSB opened a criminal case against him on charges of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in a high-security colony.