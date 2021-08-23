St. Petersburg detects 691 coronavirus cases, lowest number since April 24

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in St. Petersburg has increased over the past 24 hours by 691, this is the lowest number since April 24. In all, 567,876 infections have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, 1,481 infections were detected in the city.

Local hospitals have discharged 876 patients over the past 24 hours bringing the number of those who have fully recovered to 544,885 individuals. The number of fatalities over the past 24 hours has amounted to 38 with the total of 20,303 deaths. Currently 2,688 patients are still undergoing treatment in St. Petersburg.