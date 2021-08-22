Around 400 Afghans ask Russian embassy to help leave country - ambassador

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Around 400 Afghan nationals who hold Russian passports have asked the Russian embassy in Kabul to help them leave the country, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on Sunday.

"Because of the turmoil inside the Kabul airport that was provoked, let us be frank, by the Americans, there are no alternate routes. People are nervous, asking us for assistance - about 400 Afghans who have Russian passports as a second citizenship," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in absence of president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.

Currently, the situation at the Kabul airport is tense, with thousands of people gathered at the airport in a hope to leave the country. US troops are maintaining order. They used tear gas and shot in the air to disperse crowds from the runway. People clang to the landing gears and aircraft fuselages to flee from Kabul. According to the latest data, at least 12 people died in such incidents during the week.