Historic memory important for any nation, if it wants to survive, says Putin

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The state will support the volunteer movement, including in the area of perpetuation of the memory about the deeds of our ancestors because historic memory "is important for any nation if it wants to survive," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with activists of the ruling United Russia party.

"The volunteer movement is a very important area of work. Thank you very much for what you are doing. Historic memory is important for any nation if it wants to survive and have future," he said after the speech of Olga Amelchenkova, the leader of the Volunteers of Victory organization. "Historical memory is important not for those who are dead, it is important for us and our children. That is why what you are doing is so important."

"We will support it at the government level," he pledged.