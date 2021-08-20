Coronavirus becoming 'aggressive', cases rising among children, insists health minister

ELISTA, August 20. /TASS/. More coronavirus cases are now being registered among children because the virus has become more aggressive, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Indeed, children are catching the infection more frequently today because of the virus’ aggressiveness. We, adults, must do our best to protect children," he asserted.

The minister noted that the coronavirus has become more aggressive and more transmittable and stressed the need for vaccination before the beginning of the new academic year.

To date, 6,705,523 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,983,405 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 174,485 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.