This week in photos: California on fire, St. Isaac's Cathedral and packed plane in Kabul

Embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in Lassen County, California, August 17 © AP Photo/Noah Berger

Feminist groups confront the police during a protest to demand an end to the criminalization of marches and justice for disappeared women, in Mexico City, August 16 © EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A view of a part of the artwork during the control assembly of sculptures of the memorial complex 'Prince Alexander Nevsky with the squad' in Khimki, Moscow region, August 18.The memorial complex will be built near the village of Samolva (Pskov region) on the shores of Peipsi Lake, where the Battle of the Ice took place in 1242 © EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian Alexei Makarov and the US Fredo Dilbert fight for the ball in their 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Group A match, at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium. Due to WADA sanctions, the Russian team performs under the name and flag of the Russian Football Union (RFU), August 19 © Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

A museum staff works at a diorama in the museum 'The Tsar Layout' in Moscow, August 17. The diorama presents the most recognizable and famous objects, cities, streets and buildings of Russia © EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A man looks at destroyed building, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 14. The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44 © AP Photo

Israeli soldiers play chess at their position near the Israel-Gaza border, August 16. Air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel on Monday after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip © AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Rainy weather in Moscow. A lightning flashes over the city, August 18 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

A goat eats a page from a storybook as two young girls try to read to it during a grief camp, August 17. Every summer children that have suffered trauma or loss are accepted to Farm Grief Camp. The children learn basic farm chores but also have a chance to interact with the animals and counselors. The camp also includes therapy and lessons to help the children cope with the losses they have suffered © Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Afghan citizens pack inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, as they are transported from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, August 15 © Capt. Chris Herbert/U.S. Air Force via AP