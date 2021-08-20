California on fire, St. Isaac's Cathedral copy, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: California on fire, St. Isaac's Cathedral and packed plane in Kabul
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in Lassen County, California, August 17© AP Photo/Noah Berger
Feminist groups confront the police during a protest to demand an end to the criminalization of marches and justice for disappeared women, in Mexico City, August 16© EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
A view of a part of the artwork during the control assembly of sculptures of the memorial complex 'Prince Alexander Nevsky with the squad' in Khimki, Moscow region, August 18.The memorial complex will be built near the village of Samolva (Pskov region) on the shores of Peipsi Lake, where the Battle of the Ice took place in 1242© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Russian Alexei Makarov and the US Fredo Dilbert fight for the ball in their 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Group A match, at Luzhniki Beach Soccer Stadium. Due to WADA sanctions, the Russian team performs under the name and flag of the Russian Football Union (RFU), August 19© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS
A museum staff works at a diorama in the museum 'The Tsar Layout' in Moscow, August 17. The diorama presents the most recognizable and famous objects, cities, streets and buildings of Russia© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A man looks at destroyed building, in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 14. The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44© AP Photo
Israeli soldiers play chess at their position near the Israel-Gaza border, August 16. Air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel on Monday after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip© AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov
Rainy weather in Moscow. A lightning flashes over the city, August 18© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
A goat eats a page from a storybook as two young girls try to read to it during a grief camp, August 17. Every summer children that have suffered trauma or loss are accepted to Farm Grief Camp. The children learn basic farm chores but also have a chance to interact with the animals and counselors. The camp also includes therapy and lessons to help the children cope with the losses they have suffered© Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Afghan citizens pack inside a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, as they are transported from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, August 15© Capt. Chris Herbert/U.S. Air Force via AP
An aerial view of flooded houses in the village of Vladimirovka, August 14. Heavy rains have caused floods in Russia's Amur Region. Around 1,200 residential houses, over 400 road sections, 39 bridges, and 88 culverts are damaged by flooding© Stringer/TASS
Russian shipbuilders to unveil state-of-the-art amphibious assault ship at Army forum
This year, the United Shipbuilding Corporation will also feature new innovation projects of civilian output
Light military transport aircraft crashes in Moscow region — United Aircraft Corporation
According to preliminary reports, the aircraft caught fire on impact
MiG-29 plane crashes in Russia’s Astrakhan Region, pilot dead — Southern Military District
A commission of the Main Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces has been dispatched to the site to study what caused the crash
Afghan president, first lady arrive to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent — Al Jazeera
Earlier, Ghani said he had left the country to prevent bloodshed, but did not specify his destination
Russia’s Avtotor starts production of Genesis GV70 crossover in Kaliningrad
Genesis cars have been produced at the Avtotor plant since October 2016
Afghan VP under Ghani Amrullah Saleh declares himself caretaker president
"As per the constitution of Afghanistan, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP [first vice president] becomes the caretaker President," he recalled
Press review: Why Kabul surrendered without a fight and cost of Russia’s natural disasters
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 16th
Ashraf Ghani vows to return to Afghanistan soon
In a video address he noted that he would continue working "to achieve justice for Afghans"
Bridge over Amur between Russian and China finished
The design speed of trains will be 100 km/h, the throughput of the bridge will reach 21 mln tonnes per year
Experts predict gas supplies could start flowing through Nord Stream 2 in October
They point out that if gas supplies over the Nord Stream 2 start from the new gas year, throughput volumes can be higher
NATO’s enemy is terrorism, not Russia, Czech President thinks
He noted that NATO’s main goal was the "fight with the international, if you will, the Islamic terrorism"
Ukraine claims 44 countries, organizations are co-founders of Crimean Platform
The Crimean Platform was initiated by Vladimir Zelensky in order to coordinate efforts globally to bring Crimea back into Ukraine’s jurisdiction
The Times publishes a fake about Russian subs off Ireland — Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that the groundless charges in this article are expected to make the Western reader feel "growing Russian threat"
US has no grounds to claim leadership in Afghan settlement — Russian lawmaker
Its attempt "to quickly knock together a coalition of six or seven nations is apparently ineffective," as there is not a single Afghanistan neighbor among them, Konstantin Kosachev noted
Taliban suspends all flights from Kabul airport — TV
Earlier, all commercial flights from the Kabul airport were cancelled
‘Defeat for Western world’: Taliban win top geopolitical upheaval after Crimea — Borrell
On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without encountering any resistance
No preconditions for Russian military presence in Afghanistan, says security chief
According to Nikolai Patrushev, Russia is ready to hold a dialogue with Afghani authorities, which are respectful of the will of people
Taliban publishes declaration to mark Afghan Independence Day, spokesman says
This is the first official document of its kind by the Taliban, marking the occasion of the national event after the group took control of the country
Armenia ready to resume Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has remained tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain operations" in a border area in a bid to "adjust the border"
Russian PM orders to close three Sakhalin ports for foreign vessels
Seaports of Alexandrovsk-Sakhalinsky, Moskalvo, and Poronaisk will be closed for provision of services and calls of foreign ships
Russia to use next-generation Armata tanks to fine-tune warfare tactics
Member of the board of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission Mikhail Osyko pointed out that the Russian tank-building industry had also hammered out the technology for repairing and upgrading all basic combat vehicles in service
Press review: Taliban takeover sends global shockwaves and Minsk’s sanctions-busting plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 17th
US, UK leaders agree to hold online G7 summit on Afghanistan
The date of the event is not reported
Central Bank of Afghanistan says Washington froze the bulk of its reserves
According to a representative of the Da Afghanistan Bank, seven billion of the international reserves has been frozen by the US
Over 40 Afghan aircraft forced to land by Uzbek Air Force in Temrez
Apart from that, 158 Afghan nationals have been detained by Uzbek border guards
Russia ready to expand cooperation with Turkey for aircraft deliveries — Rosoboronexport
The Su-35 aircraft are a potential product to promote to Turkey but the Turkish side has not yet finally decided on the aircraft that will be linked to the cooperation program, Head of the Rosoboronexport state arms seller’s delegation Denis Gizunov noted
Russia ready to provide planes to evacuate Afghans to any country — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova said that Russia had no information about Russian nationals who could have been hurt at Kabul airport amid the developments of the past few days
West leaves behind new crisis for future generations in Afghanistan, says Russian diplomat
"The humanitarian predicament in Afghanistan and also the scenes of people plunging to their deaths as they fell off of US military transport planes taking off from Kabul Airport demonstrate the West’s actual attitude to human rights," Maria Zakharova noted
Observers from four NATO countries to take part in International Army Games — Shoigu
The 7th Army-2021 International Army Games will run on August 22-September 4, 2021
Moscow entered the top 15 ranking of innovative cities in Europe
"Even in an epidemiologically difficult year, Moscow managed to improve its indicators relative to other European cities," said the Deputy Moscow Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 34 OneWeb satellites launch rescheduled
The pre-launch preparation was automatically cancelled
Merkel to focus on Ukraine, Belarus, Afghanistan during visit to Russia — spokesperson
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow to be on Friday, August 20
Russia supports dialogue in Afghanistan amid resistance in Panjshir — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that the Taliban movement has not yet taken full control of all Afghanistan
Nord Stream 2 not confirming reports pipeline to be completed on August 23
"The pipeline is already more than 99% completed, and we will reveal the pipelaying completion in due time," the press service of Nord Stream 2 AG informed
Syria’s air defense systems intercept Israeli missile attack over Damascus
On August 17, the Israeli Air Forces attacked positions of the Syrian army and pro-Iranian Shiite units fighting on its side in the southwest Quneitra Governorate
German region puts plans to purchase 1 mln Sputnik V doses on hold, says report
For the purchase to be physically implemented the certificate granted by the European Medicines Agency was required
Afghanistan’s ex-president is in Abu Dhabi, UAE — TV
On Sunday evening, several hours before the Taliban radical movement entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, Ashraf Ghani left the country
Kabul airport stampede, shooting leave 40 dead — TV
According to the news reports, despite the Taliban’s calls to stay at home and tragic deaths of people who fell from planes’ landing gears to their deaths on Monday, crowds are still arriving at the airport in hopes to leave the country and its new regime
US in contact with Russia, China on evacuating people from Afghanistan - White House
About 53,000 family members are hoping to obtain immigration visas to the US
