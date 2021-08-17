COVID situation in Russia more stable and controllable than in other countries

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The current coronavirus situation in Russia is more clear, stable and controllable than in other countries, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"It is obvious today that those countries which had no sanitary and epidemiological services of response systems have been hit the hardest. Such services were once dismantled when it seemed that vaccines against all known infections and antibiotics were enough to address any infection threat. But they were wrong. And today we see that the [coronavirus] situation in Russia is more stable, more clear and more controllable," she said.

According to Popova, Russia’s system of response to infection threats has proved to be one of the world’s best over the pandemic. She also added that in Russia, during the pre-pandemic period, people contracted typhoid fever more than three times less often than in the European Union. Now the incidence is even lower, she said.