Russia expects European Commission to speed up recognition of vaccines — Lavrov

KALININGRAD, August 17. /TASS/. Russia expects the European Commission will speed up work on the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists on Tuesday.

"I hope that the European Commission will hurry up. On our part, the Ministry of Health and the Gamaleya Institute are ready to finish this work very quickly," Sergey Lavrov said.

"Under the rules of the European Union, it is the national governments that decide on whether to let in the citizens who were inoculated with a vaccine not certified in the European Union," the top diplomat noted. "While an agreement on the mutual recognition of the certificates does not mean that [the Russian coronavirus vaccine] Sputnik V or other our vaccines will be certified," he explained.

"This is just giving the opportunity to visit each other, but it will be a huge breakthrough for those people facing obstacles," he summed up.