Number of wildfires in Yakutia to grow in August, scientists of Emergencies Ministry say

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The scientists of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry are forecasting an increase in wildfires in Yakutia in August, the press service of the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"During August, in western, northwestern and southeastern uluses (districts — TASS) of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the growth of the number of wildfires is forecasted. The institute’s scientists are making such a forecast based on the analysis of developing meteorological conditions and taking into account the established grades of fire hazard in forests," the agency said. The increase in the forest fires this week is also forecasted in one district in the Krasnoyarsk Region and in three districts of the Irkutsk Region.

According to the statement, the forecast on the blazes in Yakutia and the Volga region made by the institute earlier had been accurate. The isolated wildfires may emerge in the south of the Volga and Central Federal Districts as well as on the larger part of the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts.

According to the press service of the regional directorate of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, 11 wildfires with the area surpassing 42,000 hectares have been extinguished in Yakutia over the past 24 hours. The situation remains tense in seven districts. According to regional authorities, 163 wildfires are currently underway in Yakutia with 54 of them being extinguished.

Yakutia is one of the most fire-prone regions in Russia. An emergency situation regime is in effect in the region, residents have been banned from entering forests since July 1. A regional emergency situation regime has been introduced since the fires spread to populated localities and property. An interregional emergency regime in the forests has been introduced in Yakutia and the Irkutsk Region since August 13 due to the wildfires.