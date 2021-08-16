Clean Arctic’s first volunteers collect about 60 tonnes of waste on Taimyr, Yamal

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Volunteers of the Clean Arctic project during the first two-week shift collected on the Taimyr and Yamal more than 60 tonnes of waste - mostly scrap metal, the project’s press center reported on Monday.

"On the Taimyr, over the two-week shift, the volunteers collected 44 tons of scrap metal and wood from banks of the Yenisei River," the report reads. "In the village Kharasavey on the Yamal Peninsula, the volunteers collected 43 cubic meters of flammable waste (barrels, wood, tires, plastic), collected and dug up 21.5 tons of metal. Next shifts of volunteers to the Krasnoyarsk and the Yamalo-Nenets Regions will depart in late August and early September."

14 volunteers of the All-Russia People’s Front’s youth division from eight regions worked on the Yamal. Barges delivered all the industrial waste that the team collected on the coast to the mainland for further processing.

"We worked both on the Kara Sea shore and in the shift camp. We collected scrap metal that was left by those who developed the Arctic during the Soviet Union. We also found a lot of non-biodegradable waste, such as XPS and plastics. Apparently, it has got accumulated there over recent 20 years," the press service quoted volunteer Gleb Shabonin from the Ryazan region as saying.

Clean Arctic project

The Clean Arctic project’s authors are Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012. In early June, Captain Lobuzov suggested organizing a "big Arctic cleanup," hoping the joint effort would clean the Arctic territories from accumulated scrap metal and fuel. The program, presented at the Public Chamber on July 5, has been widely supported, including by the president’s ecology envoy Sergei Ivanov, the nature watchdog Rosprirodnadzor, volunteer and public organizations, scientific community and by the Arctic regions’ governors.