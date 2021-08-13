Undesirable Belgian NGO was instructing anti-Russian activists — Duma committee’s chief

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Belgian non-governmental organization International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR), declared undesirable in Russia, was instructing campaigners for anti-Russian sanctions, the chairman of the State Duma’s commission for the investigation of foreign countries’ interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Vasily Piskaryov, said on Friday.

"The International Partnership for Human Rights was within the State Duma committee’s range of attention. In particular, the commission exposed the Belgian organization’s destructive activities, such as the instruction of activists from Russia campaigning for the Western sanctions against our country," Piskaryov is cited on the commission’s Telegram-channel.

He stressed that the NGO in question received funding from US organizations Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for Democracy, whose activity in Russia was earlier found undesirable. "The commission will continue to monitor organizations whose activity might pose a threat to the basics of Russia’s constitutional system and security," Piskaryov said.

The International Partnership for Human Rights was recognized as undesirable by the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office, which found that its activity posed a threat to the basics of Russia’s constitutional system and security. A notification of the decision made had been dispatched to the Justice Ministry for making amendments to the list of foreign NGOs recognized as undesirable in Russia.