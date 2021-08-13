Tokyo’s daily number of new coronavirus cases hits new high

TOKYO, August 13. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases registered by Japan’s capital in the past 24 hours reached 5,773, hitting a new high of daily COVID-19 case count, the city’s administration reported on Friday.

This is an increase by around 700 cases compared with the previous record level posted last week. More than 50,000 new cases have been registered in Tokyo since the beginning of August. The number of those in serious condition keeps growing in the city, currently standing at 227.

An all-time high of daily case count across the country was registered in Japan on Thursday. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of infected was 18,893 then.

In Tokyo, a state of emergency has been in effect since July 12 amid the worsening epidemiological situation. In particular, the sale of alcohol at catering facilities has been prohibited, while the admission of spectators to public events has been restricted. Therefore, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were held without spectators.