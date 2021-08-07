Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia up to 0.98, say TASS calculations

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread indicator in Russia rose to 0.98 on Saturday, whereas in Moscow it increased to 0.94, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Same as on Friday, in four out of ten regions with the largest number of cases the coefficient keeps below 1. Apart from Moscow, those are the Moscow Region (0.89), the Voronezh Region and the Krasnoyarsk Region (0.99).

In St. Petersburg, the Irkutsk, Samara and Sverdlovsk regions the coefficient equals 1. It is only above 1 in the Nizhny Novgorod (1.01) and Rostov (1.06) regions.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently the indicator is used, for instance, to make decisions on whether a region is ready for holding mass events.