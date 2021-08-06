Over 30 million Russians receive both shots of COVID vaccine — deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. More than 39 million Russians have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, with 30 million of them having received both shots, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told TASS on Friday.

"As of the morning on August 6, 2021, more than 39 million people in Russia were inoculated with the first vaccine dose and more than 30 million have received both shots," she said.

According to Golikova, the leaders in terms of the population coverage are Moscow, the Moscow region, the Belgorod region, the Republic of Tyva, the Tyumen region, gthe Nenets autonomous area, the Tula region, the Sakhalin region, the Chechen Republic, and the Chukchi autonomous area.

"Moscow, the Moscow, Tula, and Belgorod regions, and the Chechen Republic have demonstrated the widest vaccination coverage and decreasing mortality in the past two months," she added.

Mass vaccination of the adult population kicked off in Russia on January 18. Today, four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.