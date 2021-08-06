Russia to be ready for risks of future pandemics — Vector center official

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia will be prepared for the risk of pandemics in the future, should they occur, and the necessary measures have been taken to this end, the chief of the Yekaterinburg office of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's State Research Center of Virology and biotechnology Vector, Alexander Semyonov, has said.

"Will we be prepared for future pandemics? The answer is 'Yes'," he said on the air of a vaccine-related awareness promotion campaign.

Semyonov warned that everybody should be aware that the coronavirus pandemic-related affairs would inevitably occur in the future.

"There is nature and in the nature there are thousands of unexamined microorganisms that may enter our life. There are many more people today than before and the chances of a rerun are absolute. It will surely happen again," he stressed.

Russia has been doing its utmost to protect the population from new threats, the expert said.

"Certainly, we have derived lessons. First and foremost, there must be open information. The country must be prepared for the emergence of any contingency. Some concrete steps have been identified and a certain amount of money has been allocated. This is being done already. The whole world is aware that we cannot afford to overlook it again. Regrettably, there will be reruns," he concluded.

About 201 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the world since the start of the pandemic and about 4.2 million have died. Russia has registered a total of 6,402,564 coronavirus infections, 5,720,353 recoveries and 163,301 fatalities, according to the data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center. The Russian government has set up a hotline to inform the public about the coronavirus situation in the country.