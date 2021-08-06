Ministry of Justice bans Navalny’s organizations deemed extremist earlier

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Justice included the Anti-Corruption Foundation, the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation and the Navalny’s Headquarters movement, all deemed extremist by a court earlier, to the registry of banned organizations, the Ministry told TASS Friday.

By the ruling of the Moscow City Court, all three organizations have been eliminated, and their operation was banned. This part of the verdict was supposed to be implemented immediately, despite the ruling did not enter into effect at the time and had been appealed. On August 4, the First Court of Appeals upheld the earlier decision.

The court deemed these organizations extremist, because they worked on establishing conditions for destabilization of the social and political situations, adding that "the actual goals of their operation is creation of conditions for change of the grounds of the constitutional order, including via the color revolution scenario."

Besides, the court claimed that these structures operated for other foreign and international organizations, deemed undesirable in Russia.