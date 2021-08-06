Japan’s number of coronavirus cases exceeds 1 mln

TOKYO, August 6. / TASS /. The number of novel coronavirus cases on Japanese territory has exceeded 1 mln since the start of the pandemic, the NHK TV channel reported on Friday.

At least 15,645 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country in the past 24 hours, hitting an all-time high of daily COVID-19 case count again.

Earlier on Friday the authorities of Tokyo where the Olympics are taking place, reported 4,515 new cases registered in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, on Thursday Japan overall and the capital in particular reported all-time highs in terms growth of new infection cases. Particularly, as many as 5,042 cases were revealed in the capital, and over 15,000 — across the country. On Wednesday, Japan registered an all-time high of over 14,200 COVID-19 cases. In Tokyo, the number of infected with COVID-19 also hit a record high on Wednesday, having reached 4,166.

As many as 15,200 fatalities have been registered in Japan since the beginning of the pandemic, around 853,000 patients have recovered, and over 750 people are in a serious condition now.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, while commenting on the situation with the COVID-19 spread last week, urged young people to get inoculated as soon as possible, noting that most coronavirus cases account for citizens aged from 20 to 40. The capital’s governor emphasized that the number of severe cases among the elderly had dropped significantly thanks to the ongoing vaccinations.

In Tokyo, a state of emergency has been in effect since July 12 amid the worsening epidemiological situation. In particular, the sale of alcohol at catering facilities has been prohibited, while the admission of spectators to public events has been restricted. Therefore, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being held without spectators.

Meanwhile, head of Russia’s delegation Andrei Konokotin told TASS on Thursday that no coronavirus cases were confirmed among the members of Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) at the Tokyo Olympic Games during the past day. The first coronavirus case in Team ROC was reported on Wednesday as the 19-year-old karateka Anna Chernysheva tested positive and was put into quarantine in Tokyo for two weeks.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.