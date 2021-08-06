Hainan's Sanya successfully implements rural recycling program

HAIKOU, August 6. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities successfully implemented an innovative program for proper sorting and disposal of waste not only in urban but also in rural areas, reported the Sanya Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, about 30 villages with the status of exemplary settlements and located on the outskirts of this leading Chinese resort have joined the nationwide movement for the efficient processing of hazardous, food, recyclable and other types of waste. For convenience, the waste bins are painted in the appropriate colors: red, green, blue and gray.

"We have already learned the rules, and everyone knows that paper, metal and glass are recyclable waste. As for used batteries, old electronic devices and medical supplies, these are hazardous waste," a local resident told the journalist. According to him, even children are accustomed to sorting unnecessary trash before sending it to recycling points.

As the local authorities explained, they issued special cards to the households of individual villages near Sanya to accumulate points, which are awarded when the garbage is sorted properly. The effectiveness of its classification is assessed using special equipment. Thus, for every half a kilo of recycled or food waste, a family is awarded 20 points or 20 feny (about three cents). It is assumed that such an incentive will boost the implementation of the new system and, in time, a developed mechanism will be formed on Hainan, which will reduce the cost of recycling and destruction of items thrown out by residents every day.

Since 2019, the Sanya administration has been conducting a pilot campaign to dispose of garbage in rural areas. According to the state plan, in 2021, the share of the population aware of the proper sorting of household waste in the city, including rural suburbs, should exceed 98%. By 2022, it is expected that this part of the island will finally have a structure that will ensure a continuous and efficient disposal process.

Sanya is one of the key centers of Hainan's economic development, a significant part of its income comes from the service sector. The provincial government plans to transform the city into a leading financial and economic center with advanced infrastructure, with the headquarters of big Chinese and foreign companies. This city is transforming from year to year, attracting the attention of an increasing number of investors.