Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia remains at 0.98

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia on Thursday remained at 0.97. In Moscow, this indicator has grown to 0.86, according to calculations by TASS based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This indicator is less than one in five out of ten regions with the highest number of infections. In addition to Moscow, these are the Moscow, Voronezh and Irkutsk Regions as well as the Krasnoyarsk Region where it equals 0.99.

In St. Petersburg this indicator currently equals one, in the Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions it is at 1.02, the coefficient is at the 1.04 mark in the Samara Region and it equals 1.07 in the Rostov Region.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently, the indicator is used, for instance, to evaluate whether a region is ready to hold mass events.