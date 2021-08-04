Athlete Timanovskaya sacked from Belarusian Olympic training center — opposition

MINSK, August 4. /TASS/. Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya who flew to Vienna following the incident at the Tokyo Olympics has been fired from the Republican Center for Olympic Training and moved under the jurisdiction of the Interior Ministry, the Opposition Belarusian Foundation for Sports Solidarity reported on Wednesday via its Telegram channel.

"Kristina Timanovskaya has been dismissed from the Republican Center for Olympic Training and moved under the jurisdiction of the Interior Ministry. If Kristina does not turn up in the Interior Ministry until 12:00 a.m. (local time) on August 5, she will be fired from the Interior Ministry," the foundation claims.

The Belarusian coaching staff decided to list Timanovskaya as one of the runners for the 4x400 relay at the Tokyo Olympics after other athletes were disqualified from the event due to positive doping tests. She openly criticized this decision. The Belarusian Olympic Committee announced on August 1 that Timanovskaya would be sent home because of her emotional and psychological condition. The athlete then said she was pressured to leave Tokyo against her will and added that she would now seek asylum in Europe.

On Monday, Poland announced that Timanovskaya was granted a humanitarian visa and said that the country would help the athlete "to continue her sporting career." On Wednesday, she flew to Vienna instead of Warsaw, changing planes shortly before the takeoff. It is suggested that Timanovskaya will head to Warsaw from Vienna.