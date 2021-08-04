Belarusian border guards pick up injured migrants, expelled from Lithuania

MINSK, August 4. /TASS/. Belarusian border guards have picked five Iraqi citizens expelled from Lithuania. All had gunshot wounds and traces of dog bites, the news agency BelTA quotes the Belarusian Border Guards Committee as saying.

"In the area of the Lida border guard detachment a patrol inspecting the borderline picked a group of five Iraqi citizens. They had been forcibly expelled by the neighboring country to Belarus," the report says.

According to the border guards, "the foreigners bore traces of violence resulting from the use of firearms and police dog bites." The injured were given first aid and taken to medical establishments. The Border Guard Committee has released a video showing the affected migrants.

The committee's spokesman Anton Bychkovsky told TASS on Wednesday that last night Belarusian border guards picked a man of oriental appearance in grave condition. He died later while being given first aid. On August 3, the Border Guards Committee said that "over the past day about 40 foreigners had been forcibly expelled from the neighboring country to Belarus." The official said all of them had bodily injuries and looked morally and psychologically depressed.

Lithuania's Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas and Agne Bilotaite said the media reports about a beaten-up Iraqi migrant, found near the Lithuanian-Belarusian border by Belarusian border guards, who soon died of injuries were a provocation by Minsk.