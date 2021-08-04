{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Coronavirus pandemic

Delta COVID-19 variant widening its spread to 135 countries — WHO

From July 26 to August 1, the global COVID-19 incidence climbed by 3% with more than 4 mln new cases documented

GENEVA, August 4. / TASS /. From July 28 to August 3, the number of countries where the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant is circulating surged by three, having reached 135, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday. 

According to the WHO weekly epidemiological bulletin, some "135 countries (three new ones) have reported cases of the Delta variant."

Out of the four strains characterized as "variants of concern" (VOCs - Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta), the Beta variant also has expanded its geography. It was discovered last August in South Africa and now is present in 132 countries (one more than the previous week). The Alpha strain, detected in September 2020 in the UK, was pinpointed in 182 countries as of August 3 (the figure remains unchanged). The Brazilian Gamma variant is currently circulating in 81 countries, remaining unchanged over a seven-day period.

From July 26 to August 1, the global COVID-19 incidence climbed by 3% with more than 4 mln new cases documented. At the same time, the number of fatalities dropped by 8%, bringing the weekly death toll to more than 64,000. According to the WHO, as of August 3, over 198 mln coronavirus cases and more than 4 mln deaths have been confirmed across the world since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic
EpivacCorona vaccine’s immunological efficacy proves to be 79% — newspaper
According to the newspaper, 79% of volunteers and 11.6% of those who had received placebo developed IgG coronavirus antibodies on the 42nd day after vaccination
Read more
Zelensky will have to answer for crimes against Ukraine — Crimean governor
Sergey Aksyonov pointed out that Zelensky's interview is "a pathetic display, a set of stupid, albeit pompous, statements, that are not worth a dime"
Read more
Incident with Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya violates Olympic spirit — US State Secretary
The Lukashenka regime sought to commit another act of transnational repression, Antony Blinken said
Read more
Upgraded combat vehicles arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan
17 upgraded BMP-2Ms will be engaged in the joint drills of Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan that will run at the Kharb-Maidon training ground 20 km from the Afghan border on August 5-10
Read more
EU regulator voices no concerns about Sputnik V’s effectiveness — Lavrov
The EMA has not yet approved Sputnik V for use in the European Union
Read more
Northern Sea Route to be international transport corridor — First Deputy PM
Further to the Northern Sea Route, Russia is also developing motor and railway transport corridors
Read more
Russia to substitute decline in gas exports to Europe by ‘blue’ hydrogen, says Gazprom
Sergey Komlev considers the production of ‘blue’ carbon-neutral hydrogen as already possible, with its prime cost estimated at around $2 per kilogram
Read more
Team ROC wins 2020 Olympic gold in artistic swimming duet free routine
The silver went to the pair of Chinese athletes and the bronze was grabbed by the duo of Ukrainian synchronized swimmers
Read more
Russia redeploys combat helicopters to Tajikistan for drills on Afghan border
During the main phase of the joint exercise, the army aviation crews will land a tactical assault force and provide air support for the advancing troops in the course of eliminating an outlawed armed gang
Read more
Team ROC wins 7 medals on Day 9 of Tokyo Olympics
The Russian national team of athletes holds 5th place in medal standings
Read more
Stockholm not to deviate from confrontation course with Moscow, Russian Embassy says
Stockholm does not strive to seek roads to sanitize bilateral cooperation with Russia, the embassy noted
Read more
Lavrov slams West’s unfounded attacks against Russian vaccines
Russia’s top diplomat also noted that France was one of the first countries that started a dialogue around vaccines
Read more
Russia to re-park Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft to new Nauka research lab in September
During the ‘reparking,’ the spacecraft will vacate the docking port for a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft scheduled to blast off on October 5
Read more
Belarus’ Timanovskaya to seek asylum in Austria — newspaper
Belarusian athlete was being taken to a safe place
Read more
Russia, North Korea agree to step up trade after borders open — embassy
In January 2020, North Korea closed its borders to prevent penetration of the coronavirus infection
Read more
US asks 24 Russian diplomats to leave by September 3 — ambassador
"Regardless of the US President administration’s declarations concerning the important role of diplomacy and willingness to develop stable and predictable relations with our country, the Russian diplomatic presence experiences continuous strikes," Anatoly Antonov
Read more
Lambda strain is unlikely to displace Delta strain of coronavirus - Vector center
Currently, the lambda strain is absent in Russia, a representative of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology told
Read more
Russian foreign intelligence chief says CIA is among world’s best
Sergei Naryshkin noted that his service is also one of the best
Read more
Russia will never abandon Donetsk, Lugansk — Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed that speculations to the effect Russia had not done enough to provide assistance to the people of that region were at least unfair and did not reflect the real state of affairs
Read more
Taliban militants seize TV and radio center in Afghan Helmand province
The staff of the TV and radio center left the building two days ago
Read more
24 Russians are in Top 500 wealthiest men rating, Bloomberg reports
Severstal steelmaker’s owner Alexei Mordashov added $6.14 bln since 2021 year-start and holds the top spot in the index
Read more
Lebanon fires three missiles at Israel, artillery responds with artillery fire, IDF says
According to Israel’s state radio, there were no casualties on the Israeli side.
Read more
Roscosmos chief suggests creating tourist module on Russia’s next orbital station
Dmitry Rogozin stressed that unlike American billionaires, Roscosmos would not engage in suborbital flights
Read more
First test launch of Sarmat ICBM due this fall — source
Sarmat is to replace R-36M2 Voevoda missiles, which have been the most powerful in the world and operational since 1970s
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver latest logistics support vessel to Russian Navy in August
The Vsevolod Bobrov is the Project 23120 second ship built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard
Read more
Foreign Minister Lavrov expresses condolences to Serbia over envoy Lazanski’s demise
Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski, who led the Serbian mission since 2019, passed away in the age of 70
Read more
Russia ready to share its achievements in combating COVID-19, Lavrov says
Russia’s top diplomat stressed that Russia was not only the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, but was also the first to declare its willingness to supply it "on a transparent and non-discriminatory basis"
Read more
US lawmaker publishes report on COVID-19 lab leak theory
As the report lays out, a preponderance of the evidence proves that all roads lead to the Wuhan Institute of Virology
Read more
Roscosmos slams attempts to link Starliner launch delay with Nauka module as inappropriate
Roscosmos Spokesman Vladimir Ustimenko stressed that work in the space industry involved very complex equipment and delays were normal as maximum safety is prioritized over the speed for each launch
Read more
Seized Asphalt Princess tanker headed towards Iran — TV
The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, strongly rejected claims that Iranian servicemen boarded vessels in the Persian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman
Read more
Press review: Kabul open for peace with Taliban and high gas prices justify Nord Stream 2
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 3rd
Read more
Russian runner Shubenkov withdraws from 2020 Olympics in men’s 110m hurdles event
Sergey Shubenkov was suspected to sustain an Achilles tendon rupture
Read more
Starliner launch to ISS postponed indefinitely — company
Several problems in the spacecraft’s propulsion system were identified on Monday
Read more
UK PM Johnson meets with Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya in London — agency
Last week, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was received by US President Joe Biden in the White House
Read more
Russia rejects speculations concerning attack on Mercer Street tanker
The United Kingdom and the United States accuse Iran of the July 30 attack on the Mercer Street tanker flying the Liberian flag
Read more
Russian Navy latest nuclear-powered sub returns from 1st sea deployment in trials
The submarine is set to be delivered to the Russian Navy in late 2021
Read more
Recognition of San Marino’s COVID certificates doesn’t mean Sputnik V approval
Sputnik V supplied to San Marino began in February and by now the bulk of its population have received both shots of the Russian vaccine
Read more
Orbital outpost in normal flight position after Russian module’s docking — space firm
According to ISS Russian Segment Flight Director Vladimir Solovyov, in the afternoon, the crew will open the hatches, enter the module, turn on the necessary means of purifying the atmosphere and begin normal regular work
Read more
Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya boards another flight at the last moment — source
The Austrian plane has already departed from Tokyo
Read more
Topol ICBMs to come out of service in Russia in 2024
It is planned that some of Topol ICBMs coming out of service will be used for civilian purposes as Start-1 carrier rockets
Read more
PAK DA demonstrational model to be ready by 2023 — source
According to the source in plane building industry, a new weapon system is being developed for this project
Read more
Russia regrets Iran cannot join Extended Troika on Afghanistan, presidential envoy says
According to Zamir Kabulov, Iran is one of the key players on the "Afghan track"
Read more
Russian Navy submarine dives to great depths in Baltic drills
According to the Baltic Fleet’s press office, during the shipborne exercise, the crew of the diesel-electric submarine practiced tasks at various depths, diving to a maximum depth of 190 meters
Read more
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
Read more
US plays main role in attempts to destabilize situation in Belarus — KGB head
According to the KGB head, the informational war against Belarus involves approximately 50,000-70,000 people
Read more
Russia to surpass Switzerland in terms of chocolate exports in 2021, says association econ
Russian exports of chocolate and chocolate goods increased by 18.6% by the end of Q1 2021 in volume terms and by 11.8% in value terms year-on-year
Read more
Russian Navy cutting-edge frigate gets fully domestic diesel/gas turbine power unit
The M55R power units are set to replace imported engines on Russian frigates
Read more
Press review: Russia may ban petrol exports and testing of new hypersonic weapons begins
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 4th
Read more
CAS dismisses sprinter Timanovskaya’s request to overturn NOC of Belarus decision
The Belarusian Olympic Committee announced on Sunday that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state
Read more
US’ Russophobic rhetoric meant to hide its aggressive behavior in Black Sea — Russian MP
According to the Russian lawmaker, Burke’s words fit well into "Washington’s usual rhetoric" of passing the buck
Read more
Japan lawmaker suggests meeting with Russian leader at EEF — Kyodo
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 2 to 4 in a hybrid format
Read more