Delta COVID-19 variant widening its spread to 135 countries — WHO

GENEVA, August 4. / TASS /. From July 28 to August 3, the number of countries where the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant is circulating surged by three, having reached 135, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday.

According to the WHO weekly epidemiological bulletin, some "135 countries (three new ones) have reported cases of the Delta variant."

Out of the four strains characterized as "variants of concern" (VOCs - Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta), the Beta variant also has expanded its geography. It was discovered last August in South Africa and now is present in 132 countries (one more than the previous week). The Alpha strain, detected in September 2020 in the UK, was pinpointed in 182 countries as of August 3 (the figure remains unchanged). The Brazilian Gamma variant is currently circulating in 81 countries, remaining unchanged over a seven-day period.

From July 26 to August 1, the global COVID-19 incidence climbed by 3% with more than 4 mln new cases documented. At the same time, the number of fatalities dropped by 8%, bringing the weekly death toll to more than 64,000. According to the WHO, as of August 3, over 198 mln coronavirus cases and more than 4 mln deaths have been confirmed across the world since the start of the pandemic.