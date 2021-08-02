Russian travel union expects domestic tourist flow to reach pre-pandemic level in 2021

YEKATERINBURG, August 2. /TASS/. The tourist flow on Russia’s domestic market will reach the 2019 pre-pandemic level by the end of 2021, Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Yuri Barzykin told a press conference on Monday, adding that currently, the tourist flow stands at 90% of the pre-pandemic level.

"Statistically, on the domestic market, we have reached 90% of the total amount of 2019 in terms of flows as of today, according to the information provided by Rostourizm. The figures are important and significant, as in 2020 we lost over 40% in terms of flows by the end of the year. <…> We are confident that this year will reach [the level of] 2019 by the year-end, maybe even with a slight increase," Barzykin said, adding that the Black Sea resort area is the main ‘generator’ of the tourist flow in Russia now.