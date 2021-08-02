China's Hainan starts vaccination of adolescents aged from 12 to 17

HAIKOU, August 2. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities began vaccinating adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17, reported the China Daily.

According to the news outlet, the vaccination of adolescents began last week. At the first stage, the first component of the vaccine will be received by citizens aged 15 to 17 years old. At the second stage — persons aged from 12 to 14 years old. By the end of September, both age groups should have fully completed the vaccination process.

It is planned to vaccinate not only students at schools and other educational institutions, but also all adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

Currently, along with Hainan province, several other regions in China have also begun vaccinating adolescents. He Qinghua, a spokesman for the Chinese State Committee on Hygiene and Health said on Saturday that as of July 28, China had vaccinated almost 12.5 million people from 12 to 17 years old. However, the authorities do not specify how many citizens received only the first component of the vaccine, and how many are fully vaccinated.

The Chinese authorities have approved the emergency use of two vaccines for children between the ages of 3 and 17. In June, the drug CoronaVac, developed by the Chinese company Sinovac received permission. On July 16, an inactivated vaccine developed by the Beijing Institute of Biologicals (part of the pharmaceutical company Sinopharm) received approval for emergency use among people aged 3 to 17 years.

Vaccination of priority groups of population in China began on December 15, 2020. As of July 31, Chinese doctors received over 1.65 billion jabs against coronavirus during the vaccination campaign.