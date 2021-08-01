Russia reports 22,804 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. New confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 22,804 in the past 24 hours to 6,288,677, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The relative coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.36%, the latest figures show.

In particular, 1,911 new coronavirus cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,658 in the Moscow Region, 535 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 520 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 486 in the Voronezh Region in the past day, the latest figures show.

Active coronavirus cases, i.e. patients currently undergoing their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Russia grew to a new high of 503,435 since January 26, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia increased by 17,271 in the past 24 hours to 5,625,890, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Recoveries make up about 89.5% of all coronavirus infections in Russia, the latest data suggest.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 789 in the past 24 hours compared to 792 a day before to 159,352, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The coronavirus death rate remained unchanged at 2.53%, the latest figures indicate.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,484 in the past 24 hours compared to 3,514 a day before to 1,508,610, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The coronavirus growth rate in the Russian capital equaled 0.17%, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus fatalities in Moscow grew by 78 in the past day compared to 73 a day before to 25,704, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Recoveries in Moscow grew by 3,475 in the past day to 1,363,505. Currently, 119,401 coronavirus patients are undergoing their medical treatment in the Russian capital, the latest figures indicate.