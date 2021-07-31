Coronavirus spread coefficient in Moscow exceeds 1 first since early July

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The coronavirus infection spread coefficient in Moscow was up to 1.06 on Saturday, exceeding 1 for the first time since July 6, according to TASS’ calculations based on the data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

In Russia overall it amounted to 0.99, keeping below 1 since July 20.

In two out of ten regions with the largest number of coronavirus cases only the indicator was less than 1 - in St. Petersburg (0.99) and the Moscow Region (0.69).

In Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region it was 1 sharp, in the Irkutsk and Nizhny Novgorod regions - 1.01, in the Voronezh Region - 1.02, in the Sverdlovsk Region - 1.03, in the Rostov Region - 1.07, whereas in the Samara Region - up to 1.27, the highest level since July 12.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently the indicator is used, for instance, to assess the readiness of a region to hold mass events.