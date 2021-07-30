Coronavirus Delta strain accounts for over 95% of new infections in Russia — Vector Center

SERPUKHOV /Moscow region/, July 30. /TASS/. Over 95% of all new coronavirus infections in the majority of Russian regions are with the Delta strain, General Director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Rinat Maksyutov told journalists on Friday.

"In the vast majority of the regions, it (the Delta strain — TASS) already accounts for more than 95% of occurrences compared to the other variants of the novel coronavirus," he said.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus was first detected in India last October. Earlier, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences reported that this version of the virus is capable of infecting people even after inoculation with the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines used in India. The Delta Plus version of this strain is considered to be even more contagious.