Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia increases to 0.97

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread indicator in Russia on Friday increased to 0.97. In Moscow, this indicator has grown to 0.93, according to calculations by TASS based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This indicator is less than one in five out of ten regions with the highest number of infections. In the Krasnoyarsk Region, it equals one, in the Irkutsk Region and St. Petersburg, it is at 0.99, and in the Moscow Region it dropped to 0.74, the lowest since mid-March.

In the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions this indicator is currently at 1.01, in the Rostov Region it decreased to 1.06, while in the Samara Region it increased to 1.18.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently, the indicator is used, for instance, to evaluate whether a region is ready to hold mass events.