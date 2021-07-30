ROC’s triumph at the Olympics, Antalya on fire, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: ROC’s triumph at the Olympics, Macron dons beads and Antalya on fire
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
ROC athletes Sofya Velikaya and Sofia Podzniakova struggle in the women's final sabre fencing bout held at Chiba City’s Makuhari Messe Convention Centre as part of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, July 26© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Gold medallists Lilia Akhaimova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova, and Vladislava Urazova of the ROC team pose at a victory ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics team all-around event at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, July 27© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu review warships before the main naval parade marking Russian Navy Day in the Gulf of Finland, July 25© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Turtles are for sale at a pet market at the Sadovod Shopping Center, July 27. A bill banning pet sales at pet stores and markets has been submitted to the Russian State Duma; the bill proposes to establish requirements for places where animals are sold© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
General view of the crash between a truck and train of German Deutsche Bahn railways operator in Kolbaskowo near Szczecin, Poland, July 29© Andrzej Krasnicki/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony for his arrival in Manihi atoll, in the Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia, July 26© Eliot Blondet/ABACAPRESS.COM
A picture taken with a drone shows researchers from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Utrecht University investigating a dead 15-meter fin whale found in the harbor of Terneuzen, July 28. The animal got stuck in the bow of a Panamanian dry cargo ship. Doctors have to establish the cause of the whale's death, but most likely, he died from a collision with a ship© EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL
A view of the forest fire that broke out in Manavgat district of Turkey's Antalya, July 28. Ground and air support works to extinguish the fire are underway© Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Israeli Merkava 4 tanks are seen during a military training in the Golan Heights, next to the Israeli-Syrian border, July 26© EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
British Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson shelter from rain during the unveiling of the UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas, July 28. The memorial commemorates all personnel who have lost their lives since the 1749 formation of the original police force© Christopher Furlong/Pool via AP
The Ever Given arrives to dock in the early morning at the Europoort harbour in Rotterdam, July 29. The container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal in March, will arrive in the port of Rotterdam a day later than scheduled. The ship had become lodged in the canal in March, requiring a six-day salvage operation to free the vessel© Sanne Derks/Getty Images
