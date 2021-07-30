Tourism in Russia to demonstrate one of highest recovery rates globally in 2021

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s domestic tourism recovered by 95% in the first half of 2021 compared to the pre-COVID level, Head of the Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova told reporters, adding that it might fully recover by the yearend.

"According to our data, 24.6 mln people vacationed in the country in the first half of the year (spent at least one night at hotels — TASS), which is an increase by 85% compared with the same period last year and only a 5% decrease compared to the pre-COVID 2019," she said.

"This is very good dynamics of the sector’s recovery, higher than in most countries," Doguzova added. "We are doing everything to keep the rate achieved. We expect domestic tourism to fully recover as early as by the end of this year," she noted.