Coronavirus situation rapidly improving in Moscow, mayor says

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow is rapidly improving, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Thursday.

"Indeed, the situation is rapidly improving. The average number of daily cases has dropped threefold, which made it possible to halve the number of hospital beds for coronavirus patients, from 23,500 to 12,000," Sobyanin pointed out.

According to him, vacant beds are now available to patients in need of routine treatment.

"In any case, people still need to be very careful and get vaccinated. This particularly goes for elderly people because COVID-19 is still there and the danger is, too," Sobyanin added.

Moscow has the highest number of coronavirus cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 1,499,131 cases, 1,351,297 recoveries and 25,477 deaths.