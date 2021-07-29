Vaccination must be continued though Moscow is past coronavirus peak, urges mayor

MOSCOW, July 29./TASS/. Moscow authorities have urged its residents to exercise caution and continue the vaccination against coronavirus even though the capital city has passed the peak of the current wave, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"In any event, it is necessary to be cautious and to continue the vaccination, especially of elderly citizens, since coronavirus won’t disappear, and the danger still exists. However, we say that we have passed the peak," Sobyanin told Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Earlier, the mayor reported that over four million people had been inoculated in Moscow. A total of 2.2 million people received both components of the vaccine as of Thursday.

Moscow is the hardest hit among the Russian region with 1,499,131 coronavirus cases reported in the city overall. As many as 1,351,297 people have recovered and 25,477 coronavirus patients have died.